Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.50 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $187.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average is $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

