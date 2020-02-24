Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of MA opened at $339.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $347.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.94 and a 200 day moving average of $290.48. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

