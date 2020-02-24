Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $87.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

