Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Nike by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,904,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.