Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX opened at $151.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

