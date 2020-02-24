Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $557.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

