Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.75 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 147,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 993,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $301.43 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

