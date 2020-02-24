Arrow Financial Corp Has $5.25 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after buying an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after buying an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Stryker by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 322,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after buying an additional 89,763 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $224.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.