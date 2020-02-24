Arrow Financial Corp Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 95,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

