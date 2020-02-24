Arrow Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $83.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

