Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.79 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

