Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of CVX opened at $109.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average of $117.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.