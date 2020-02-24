Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

