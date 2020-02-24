Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 785 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,511,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

Adobe stock opened at $372.95 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.