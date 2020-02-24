Arrow Financial Corp Raises Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

