Arrow Financial Corp Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.