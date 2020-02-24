Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.