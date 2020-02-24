Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,744 shares during the period. Arrow Financial makes up 10.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 9.45% of Arrow Financial worth $53,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AROW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 63.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

