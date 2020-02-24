Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,179 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

ECL stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.94 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

