Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,475 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

