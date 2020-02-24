Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,699 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

