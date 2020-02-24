Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,996 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of MCD opened at $215.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average of $206.57. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $178.27 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.