Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,871 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 46,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.