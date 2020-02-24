Arrow Financial Corp Sells 4,602 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.05. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

