Arrow Financial Corp Sells 466 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $245.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30. The company has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

