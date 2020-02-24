Arrow Financial Corp Sells 5,767 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Co cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

