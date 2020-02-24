Arrow Financial Corp Sells 6,465 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 27.1% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.