ArtByte Price Down 93.2% Over Last Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00771335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006649 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

