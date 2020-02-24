Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ASCL traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 367.60 ($4.84). 1,126,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 388.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.37.

Get Ascential alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.