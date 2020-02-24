Ascential’s (ASCL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 362 ($4.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 388.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 369.37. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

