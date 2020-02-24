ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $14.40 on Monday, reaching $291.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $175.57 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.38. The company has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

