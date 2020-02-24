AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

