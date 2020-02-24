AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

AZN opened at $50.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

