AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,706 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 2.8% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

