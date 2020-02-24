ATBCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,619.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $61,251.00 and $51,619.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.03869877 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00760791 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.