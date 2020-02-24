ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Down 51.7% Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $871,315.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00777635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006732 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.