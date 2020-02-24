ATLANT (ATL) Price Hits $0.0243 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $159.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02824152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00221372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00138358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

