Atlas Protocol Trading 14% Lower This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $704,489.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

