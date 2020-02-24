AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.32). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. 210,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,775,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $8,502,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 153,606 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.