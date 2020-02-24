AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

