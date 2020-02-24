AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647,962 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

