Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $313.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.89. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.