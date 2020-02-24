Augur 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.15 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Augur has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.05 or 0.00135155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Livecoin and Liqui. Augur has a total market capitalization of $143.52 million and approximately $39.15 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gatecoin, Upbit, Zebpay, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bitbns, HitBTC, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, BitBay, ABCC, Crex24, GOPAX, Bitsane, Koinex, Bithumb, Mercatox, AirSwap, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, Kraken and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

