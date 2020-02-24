Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $1.94 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00481646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.78 or 0.06574392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00062835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027105 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.