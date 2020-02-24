Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

