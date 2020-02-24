Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Raised to $3.80

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.75 to $3.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.54% from the company’s previous close.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

