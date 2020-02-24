Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Australian Finance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

AFG opened at A$2.99 ($2.12) on Monday. Australian Finance Group has a 1-year low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of A$3.19 ($2.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.47.

