Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autohome in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autohome’s FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CICC Research cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 131,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 115,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

