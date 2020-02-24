Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.54. 2,026,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

