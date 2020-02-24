Autonio Reaches Market Capitalization of $202,826.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $202,826.00 and approximately $3,313.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.